Thousands of Colorado SNAP recipients get full benefits, but many did not

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Some Coloradans woke up Saturday morning to a full deposit of their benefits and quickly realized they were one of the "lucky ones," as many of their friends received nothing.

Our partners at 9News reported that the Colorado Department of Human Services stated on Friday that it was in the process of getting SNAP benefits back to all Coloradans.

However, only about 32,000 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients received full benefits before the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the order.

The Supreme Court granted the emergency appeal to temporarily block the order, leaving over 500,000 Coloradans without payments after the Trump Administration asked for a temporary pause.

