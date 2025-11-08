KRDO13 honored with 1st Harry Hoth award, recognizing commitment to local military community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This weekend is the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps' formation in Philadelphia, PA, and here in Colorado Springs, current and former Marines are celebrating at the Marine Corps' Ball at Polaris Hotel.

At the celebration, KRDO13 was presented with a prestigious award, the first-ever Harry Hoth community award.

The award is meant to highlight commitment to the Southern Colorado Military Community. Specifically, the award recognizes KRDO13’s Military Family reporting, the annual Toys for Tots toy drive (which is coming up soon!), and how every Friday, KRDO13 anchors wear red to recognize those who are actively deployed.

Accepting the award on behalf of KRDO13 was Chief Meteorologist Merry Matthews.

"KRDO has long been committed to honoring and supporting a military community. Living and working in southern Colorado means we are not just reporting on military life, we're living alongside it. From Fort Carson to Peterson and Schriever. The stories of servicemembers and their families are woven into our fabric," Matthews said during the acceptance speech.