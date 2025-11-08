Skip to Content
News

Colorado College inaugurates 15th president

Colorado College
By
Published 4:17 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This weekend, Colorado College cemented its new leadership.

After a ceremony at Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Dr. Manya Whitaker is now officially Colorado College's 15th President.

The ceremony comes months after the board of trustees unanimously elected Dr. Whitaker in June. Most recently, Dr. Whitaker served as CC's interim president, but that was not her first time on campus.

Dr. Whitaker has spent 14 years working on the campus, located right outside downtown Colorado Springs. She worked as a professor, the chair of the Education Department, executive vice president of the college, and more.

Dr. Whitaker holds a doctorate in developmental psychology from Vanderbilt University and a bachelor’s degree in educational psychology from Dartmouth College.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.