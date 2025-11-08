Colorado College inaugurates 15th president

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This weekend, Colorado College cemented its new leadership.

After a ceremony at Richard F. Celeste Theatre, Dr. Manya Whitaker is now officially Colorado College's 15th President.

The ceremony comes months after the board of trustees unanimously elected Dr. Whitaker in June. Most recently, Dr. Whitaker served as CC's interim president, but that was not her first time on campus.

Dr. Whitaker has spent 14 years working on the campus, located right outside downtown Colorado Springs. She worked as a professor, the chair of the Education Department, executive vice president of the college, and more.

Dr. Whitaker holds a doctorate in developmental psychology from Vanderbilt University and a bachelor’s degree in educational psychology from Dartmouth College.