Plans are underway to revamp decaying stage in Acacia Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-  The Rotary Club of Colorado Springs has announced its intention to renovate and adopt the historic bandshell in Acacia Park.

KRDO13's Marina Garcia spoke with locals and the president of the Rotary Club about how the community can help implement their plans.

