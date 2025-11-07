Colorado Springs ranks as 5th best place for Veterans to live

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The city of Colorado Springs is touting a high ranking as it pertains to veterans living in the city.

WalletHub ranked Colorado Springs as the 5th best place for veterans to live in America.

Top 10 ranking from WalletHub.

Right ahead of Colorado Springs are Raleigh, NC, and Madison, WI.

Colorado Springs' top individual ranking is for Economy Rank, which comes in at 8. That's followed closely by the Quality of Life Rank, which is at 12.

“This ranking is an affirmation of what we know about Colorado Springs; that we are one of the top military and veteran communities in the nation," said Mayor Yemi Mobolade. “It reflects our exceptional quality of life, our strong sense of belonging, and our shared commitment to those who have served."

The one rank keeping Colorado Springs from being higher than 5th is the employment rank, which comes in at 45th.

According to WalletHub, the employment ranking is made up of four key parts: