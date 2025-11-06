Victim identified from fatal crash at East Fountain Boulevard and Academy Park Loop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso Coroner's Office has identified the female passenger from the fatal crash at the intersection of East Fountain Boulevard and Academy Park Loop that occurred around 2:17 a.m. on Oct. 18.

CSPD says 31-year-old Linda Michelle Regul was found dead at the scene of the crash, and two other individuals were transferred to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to law enforcement, this was the 47th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year.

