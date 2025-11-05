Lawmakers demand apology from Rep. Lauren Boebert for ‘Mexican’ costume

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Representative Lauren Boebert sparked headlines over Halloween after touting a themed pair of costumes with boyfriend Kyle Pearcy, according to ABC News. Now the Colorado Democratic Latino Caucus and Democratic lawmakers are demanding an apology.

Photos show Boebert seen in a traditional Mexican dress and a sombrero. Reports from ABC News say she was also reportedly seen wearing a sign that said "Mexican Word of the day: JUICY. Tell me if Juicy ICE coming."

"Juicy" in the context appears to have been used to mock the pronunciation that some people with accents have when saying "you see."

Boebert's boyfriend was dressed as an ICE agent.

"Children in Boebert’s district have cried on their way home from school not knowing if their parents will be there to greet them when they step off the bus. ICE recently detained a 5th grade teacher in her district despite the teacher having a work permit," read a press release from the Colorado Democratic Latino Caucus (CDLC).

The CDLC continues to say that Boebert's costume was "a dangerous normalization of racism" and a deliberate act of cruelty.

In a statement to ABC News, Boebert’s office said, "It's a Halloween costume. Tell our Senators to vote for the CR and open the government. They are choosing to let millions of American families suffer."

Below is a list of lawmakers who have also signed the CDLC's joint statement: