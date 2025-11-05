‘I thought it was a bomb’: Woman lucky to be alive after car crashes into King Soopers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One woman is recalling her experience on Tuesday night after chaos broke out at a King Soopers as a car came crashing through the wall.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) confirms that six individuals, including the driver, were transferred to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Just after 4 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department said the Rivian turned into the parking lot of the King Soopers of Uintah Street and accelerated at a high rate of speed into the building.

Jeanie Rosburg and her husband say they were just feet away from the front registers when the electric vehicle slammed into the building, sending glass, debris, and grocery items flying through the air.

"I looked up and it looked like... This is what I can't get out of my head-- It looked like I heard an explosion," said Rosburg. "I thought it was a bomb."

Jeanie tells KRDO13 that after hearing what she thought was an explosion, she saw a man who looked like he needed help, and she immediately jumped in to check if he was ok.

"Next thing I know, I see this man who was in front of us checking out, and he was looking at his hand, and it was full of blood," she said.

Jeanie shouted out to get help for the man

"Is there anybody who can help this man? He's hurt!" she recalled saying.

Police say the crash appears to be a complete accident and that the suspect was fully cooperative with law enforcement.

Law enforcement has not yet publicly released what they believe happened, resulting in the car accelerating into the building.

