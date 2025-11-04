POLICE: Car crashes into King Soopers off Uintah Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms a car crashed into the King Soopers off Uintah Street. The call came in around 4:11 p.m., police say.

CSPD says the driver entered the parking lot, then made a right turn and drove eastbound towards the building, accelerating to a high speed and driving into the building. Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) confirms that six individuals were transferred to a local hospital with minor injuries, including the driver.

Police say the crash appears to be a "complete accident" and that the suspect was fully cooperative with law enforcement. According to CSFD, they plan to cut the vehicle out of the building.

(Source: CSFD)

SOURCE: Shawn Williams SOURCE: Shawn Williams

Statement from King Soopers:

We are saddened to hear of the unfortunate incident that occurred at our store located at 1750 W. Uintah St. We are cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the incident. The safety and well-being of our customers and associates remain our top priority and will continue to guide all our decisions. At this time the store is currently closed.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.