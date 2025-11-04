Tracking the ballot question that could change Pueblo’s form of government

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - As voters turn in their last-minute ballots, KRDO13 is keeping an eye on the 2C ballot measure.

If approved, the measure would change Pueblo’s current “strong mayor” system back to a council-manager form of government – effectively dissolving the position of an elected mayor and replacing it with a city manager appointed by the City Council.

Voters have until 7 p.m. to turn in their ballots. KRDO13 will be tracking election results through the night and will have reports at 4, 5, 6 & 10 on KRDO News.

This is one of six ballot measures in Pueblo. Another measure that's been a topic of discussion among residents is question 2A. This measure would increase the city's sales tax by 1%. If approved, it would go into effect at the start of 2026. The tax increase would be put toward the city's general fund.