What is ballot question 2C in Pueblo?

Ballot Question No. 2C - Charter Amendment - Change Form of Government to Council-Manager Shall the Charter of the City of Pueblo be amended to change the form of government from a Council-Mayor government to a Council-Manager government, and in connection therewith: requiring that the City Council - City Manager form of government not be changed except by Charter Convention upon majority vote of qualified voters; eliminating the office of City Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff and establishing the office of City Manager to be selected by City Council, in which all executive and administrative powers of the City shall be vested; giving City Council the power to appoint all City Boards and Commissions whose members will be limited to four-year terms; removing the prohibition against City Council interfering in the removal of members of City Boards and Commissions; recognizing the President of the City Council as head of City government for all ceremonial purposes and authorizing the President of the City Council to execute and authenticate legal documents as may be required; giving the City Council the right to enforce its own ordinances; giving City Council the power to appoint the City Clerk and Municipal Court Judges; allowing current and former members of the City Council to become City Manager or City Employees after the first year following the expiration of their terms of office; authorizing City Council to direct the City Attorney to institute lawsuits; allowing the functions of the Department of Aviation be determined by Resolution; mandating that the City Council - City Manager form of government take effect immediately upon approval of this Charter Amendment by the registered Electors of the City of Pueblo and providing that the City Council shall appoint an Interim City Manager?

