Colorado Springs mayor shares community resources as SNAP benefits expire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Usually, the beginning of a new month means SNAP benefits are loaded onto the EBT cards of over 600,000 Coloradoans to assist them in feeding themselves and their families.

But as of Nov. 2, amid the ongoing government shutdown, that's no longer the case – leaving thousands searching for a new way to get food on the table.

As those benefits expire, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade is sharing a list of community resources to connect residents in need to food assistance, utility support, and other related services, which can be found below.

"In Colorado Springs, we will not stand by while our neighbors go hungry - not our children, not our seniors, and not our residents living with disabilities," Mobolade said in a statement. "As SNAP benefits expire on November 1, I am calling on our entire community - residents, nonprofits, faith leaders, and businesses - to rise to this moment with compassion and action. If you are in need, help is available. Local organizations across our city are ready to serve you."

Mobolade also encouraged those who can to support the city's local food banks, which have reported a sharp increase in demand following the USDA’s announcement that food aid would be halted.

"While I may not have authority over federal programs like SNAP, I do have a responsibility to stand with our residents in times of hardship," Mobolade said. "Colorado Springs has always shown its heart in moments like these, and I know we will step up again."

Local resources

Need Provider How they help Contact Any assistance (start here) Pikes Peak United Way 2-1-1 Referrals for food, financial assistance, and mental health Email 211@ppunitedway.org; Text 898211; Call 2-1-1 / 719-955-0742 Food assistance (citywide) Care and Share Food Bank Food pantries & mobile distributions 719-528 -1247;

CareAndShare.org/FindFood/ Food assistance (south/central) Food to Power (1090 S. Institute St.) Community food programs 719-470-2737 Food assistance (westside) Westside CARES (2808 W. Colorado Ave.) Food pantry support 719-389-0759 More food locations City Community Centers page Additional distribution sites ColoradoSprings.gov/CommunityCenters Utility bill assistance Colorado Springs Utilities Payment extensions & assistance programs 719-448-4800 Military & veteran support Home Front Military Network Case management, emergency assistance, behavioral health connections 719-772-7000 Federal benefits info El Paso County SNAP, WIC, Military & Veteran assistance See El Paso County channels for details

