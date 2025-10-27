Federal government says food aid will halt, local food banks pick up slack

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Local food pantries are reporting an uptick in shoppers as the government shutdown nears its fourth week.

Cross Fire Ministries tells KRDO13 that they typically have 20 families a day sign up as new guests, but after recipients of SNAP benefits were alerted that they would not have access in November, Cross Fire Ministries says the new sign-ups doubled.

On Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) posted a notice on its website saying federal food aid will not go out Nov. 1 as the government shutdown drags on.

The same day, the Cimarron Hills Food Pantry at Freedom Church reports its biggest distribution yet. In two hours, they say they served 54 families representing more than 100 people.

