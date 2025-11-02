With Alzheimer’s, daylight savings means more than just an extra hour of sleep

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - For many, daylight savings means an extra hour to get things done.

But for those living with Alzheimer's, it takes more than a day to adjust and can be a scary time without the proper support.

KRDO13 spoke to a woman diagnosed with the disease, and she tells us what she and her husband are doing to make for a smoother adjustment.

We will have more on this at 10 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.