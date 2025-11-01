Skip to Content
If you lost your emu in Fremont County look no further

Fremont County Sheriff's Office
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fremont County Sheriff's Office apprehended a feather-covered bipedal running around in Penrose today, and no, it wasn't someone still out celebrating Halloween.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office wrangled this emu, who was running around willy-nilly down on Fremont St & 7th St at 3 p.m.

They're hoping to reunite the bird with their owner. If the owner of this beautiful bird is reading this article, please contact 719-276-5555 ext 8.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

