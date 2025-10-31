Neighbors are handing out more than candy this year to trick-or-treaters

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - This Halloween comes at a sensitive time when people are in need due to the government shutdown and SNAP being unavailable.

The El Paso County community is recognizing this time of need and is banding together to give away more than candy to trick-or-treaters who visit their spooky homes.

A resident we spoke to says that if she has the means to go all out with decorations, then she can give back to the community.

KRDO13's Marina Garcia is meeting with these families who are looking forward to distributing items like cereal, mac and cheese, and hot dogs, among other foods.

