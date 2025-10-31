El Paso County family related to Epstein survivor says royal family changes are a start

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Prince Andrew has been exiled by the British monarchy from the royal palace. This comes after years of mounting scrutiny regarding his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

That news provided some relief for a local family whose sister was one of the prominent accusers of Epstein and the former prince.

Virginia Giuffre's memoir was published on October 21, after her death in April. Now her brother, an El Paso County resident, says the exile of now former-prince Andrew is the first step towards justice, but there's more work to do.

"Nobody's Girl," Virginia Giuffre's memoir, details surviving sexual abuse. She claimed that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her to have sex with Andrew when she was 17 years old. Giuffre died by suicide earlier this year. Her family is continuing her legacy, advocating for her.

"I think it's important for them to be listening, not to the perpetrators, but to the survivors themselves," Sky Roberts told CNN News.

King Charles announced Andrew would move out of the royal lodge and lose his prince title. Despite Andrew maintaining his innocence.

His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues

to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse. Buckingham Palace

It's the first move of its kind in nearly a century.

"He's just Andrew now, which is great, and my sister would be smiling, and she is from the heavens, I guarantee you. But there needs to be the next step. We need to take the next step here, and he needs to be fully investigated and brought to some sort of account," said Giuffre's brother, Sky Roberts.

Here in Southern Colorado, just over a month ago, Giuffre's brother called for the Epstein files to be released and for accountability.

"She would have been right here speaking with you guys on a local level because that was her dream. She wanted this to come forward. She wanted these monsters to be put where they belong, which is behind bars for the rest of their lives," Roberts told KRDO13.

Now their family is calling on King Charles to connect with international leaders, such as President Trump, to release the files and hold others accountable.

