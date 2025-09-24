Family of Virginia Giuffre calls on Rep. Jeff Crank to support full release of Epstein files

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Southern Colorado family with direct ties to Jeffrey Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre is calling on Representative Jeff Crank to support a petition demanding the full release of the Epstein Files.

On Wednesday, Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts and his wife Amanda, stood outside Crank’s Colorado Springs office with signs calling for transparency. They urged the congressman to take action on behalf of survivors.

“Everyone who has been an enabler and a participant should be exposed. And then we need to see further investigation,” said Amanda Roberts.

The Roberts family lives in El Paso County. Sky is the brother of Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent voices to speak out against Epstein and his associates. Giuffre’s story was featured in a “60 Minutes” documentary, and her family says Colorado was meant to be her second home.

“Virginia, she was a firecracker. She had an unspeakable amount of joy, even after everything that she had gone through in her life. And Colorado was meant to be her second home,” said Amanda Roberts.

Giuffre died by suicide in April after a long struggle with personal and health challenges.

“She would have been here. She would have been right here speaking with you guys on a local level because that was her dream. She wanted this to come forward. She wanted these monsters to be put where they belong, which is behind bars for the rest of the life," said Sky Roberts.

The Roberts family says they met with Crank’s district office earlier this month, but never received a response from the congressman himself.

“They said to give them around 48 hours to respond, and it’s been well over a week. We’ve tried to reach out. There has been no response,” Sky Roberts said.

In response to KRDO13’s request for comment, Crank’s office provided the following statement Wednesday night:

“I have supported transparency and accountability regarding the business dealings, investigation, and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein. The American people deserve transparency into Epstein’s dealings, and I support the release of all documents that shed light on what occurred, while protecting the identity of the victims.”

The Roberts family says they will continue pressing Crank until he signs onto the petition. While Crank says he supports transparency, he has not yet committed to the specific measure.