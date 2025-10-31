Colorado Springs city officials release joint statement on Rocky Mountain Vibes leaving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs, Visit Colorado Springs, and the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation have released a joint statement in light of the Rocky Mountain Vibes leaving.

This week, 13 Investigates was first to uncover that the local baseball team would not return for another season.

City officials say they are actively exploring new sports opportunities for Colorado Springs. You can read the joint statement below:

"The City of Colorado Springs, Visit Colorado Springs, and the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation remain united in our commitment to supporting, promoting, and expanding sports and recreation opportunities across our community. Together with venue operators and local partners, we work every day to ensure our region continues to thrive as a welcoming destination for athletes, teams, and fans. While we are saddened by the news regarding the Rocky Mountain Vibes, our organizations, alongside our city and community partners, remain dedicated to preserving the legacy of baseball in Colorado Springs. We will continue exploring opportunities to bring exciting sporting events and activities to our city and to keep our facilities vibrant and accessible for residents and visitors for years to come."

The Vibes will not open anywhere next year, a team owner confirmed to 13 Investigates. He said at this point, there is nothing to fill the void for baseball fans in Colorado Springs.

