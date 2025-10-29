Rocky Mountain Vibes to leave Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An owner of The Rocky Mountain Vibes confirmed to 13 Investigates that The Vibes are no longer going to operate in Colorado Springs.

D.G. Elmore said changes in the Pioneer League recently - closing of the team in Windsor and the moving of the team in Grand Junction - and over the past few years have made it unsustainable.

The team in Windsor, the Northern Colorado Owlz, resigned earlier this year and was replaced by the Colorado Springs Sky Sox.

Elmore said his family first moved the Triple A team from Honolulu in 1988 to Colorado Springs. He says they have had a long history in the Springs, and they are very appreciative of the community and fan support.

The Vibes will not open anywhere next year, D.G. Elmore confirmed to 13 Investigates. He said at this point, there is nothing to fill the void for baseball fans in Colorado Springs.

