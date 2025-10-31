City of Pueblo establishes Small Business Window Repair Mini-Grant Program

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new program to help small business owners facing vandalism has been approved by the Pueblo City Council.

The Small Business Window Repair Mini-Grant Program will assist up to 50 small businesses in Pueblo, according to city officials. The city says $50,000 was allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) interest fund for the program, and owners will recieve a reimbursement of up to $1,000 per business.

The program came under consideration on Oct. 14 when the city had the first reading of the agenda item. At that time, KRDO13 spoke with the owner of Karmic Konnection, Dawn Thompson, who has had her store's windows smashed four times this year alone.

While Thompson said this was a good start, she also told KRDO13 that she would like to see more done.

"Overall, I think that it's just a bandage for a bigger problem that we have with crime and vandalism and drugs here in Pueblo."

The city says the program will be on a "first-come, first-served" basis for applications that provide a police report, a paid invoice for glass replacement, and a valid business license while also being in good standing with the city.

“We’ve all seen the impact vandalism has had on Pueblo’s small businesses — boarded-up windows, broken glass, and the feeling that no one is helping them recover,” said District 3 City Councilor Sarah Martinez. “This $50,000 program won’t solve everything, and it isn’t a long-term fix. But why can’t we try something small that can make a real difference right now? Helping at least 50 local businesses repair their storefronts is not just about appearances — it’s about restoring pride, safety, and confidence in our city.”

The city says another reason for the program was the Broken Windows Theory, "which highlights that crime is more likely when things like vandalism or broken windows are present because they are attractors,” said Pueblo Police Department Chief Chris Noeller.

Eligible businesses can apply online on the city’s website, finding the application under the "Doing Business" tab on the homepage. Businesses can also apply in person at the Mayor's Office in City Hall.

