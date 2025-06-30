The Colorado Springs Sky Sox are coming back
The Pioneer Baseball League’s Board of Directors accepted the resignation of the Northern
Colorado Owlz baseball club as a team in the league and has entered a new team, the Colorado
Springs Sky Sox, to complete the Owlz’ 2025 season.
Field Manager Dimitri Young, Pitching Coach Ray King and their coaching staff will assume
command of the Sky Sox, who open their first series in Grand Junction on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.
“I am so grateful and proud of the Owlz players and coaches who have performed this season with
the highest degree of professionalism,” said PBL President Mike Shapiro. “Under the leadership of
manager Dimitri Young and pitching coach Ray King they’ve conducted themselves with utmost
character and have honored the Pioneer League and the game of Baseball.”
The Sky Sox will play their 2025 home games at blocktickets Park in Colorado Springs, home to the
Rocky Mountain Vibes.