Pueblo Heritage Museum invites “Ghost Hunter” after supernatural staff encounters

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Heritage Museum is inviting a professional ghost hunter on Thursday to give tours of the museum to educate about Pueblo's history with a supernatural twist.

Gail Conners said she works to preserve history through storytelling and paranormal investigation. She educates groups on the history of the building she searches while teaching patrons her techniques and equipment for discovering spectral phenomena.

Museum manager John Wendt said they invited Conners to host the tours after multiple staffers reported ghost sightings and supernatural encounters. One particular spooky and recurring instance is the manual door to the archive room closing behind the staff, locking them in the room.

The museum hosted a tour earlier this month. Wendt said it was so popular, they decided to do it again this week. Thursday's tours run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. It's $20 and currently on a waitlist, but Wendt said they can probably squeeze in a few more people. He said he plans to schedule another tour in November to accommodate the demand.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13.

