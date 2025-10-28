Rampart High School senior granted permission to paint religious message on parking spot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Rampart High School senior will be able to paint a religious message on her parking spot following a demand letter, according to her legal counsel.

Sophia Shumaker planned to participate in a senior tradition, temporarily painting her spot in the school's parking lot. Shumaker said her intended design, which included a Bible verse, was denied by the school.

First Liberty Institute, the organization representing Shumaker, said Rampart High School denied the request, pointing to a school policy restricting political and religious paintings. However, First Liberty Institute argued that was inconsistent across Colorado Springs Academy School District 20 (D20) schools, so the law group sent a demand letter to the district.

On Tuesday, First Liberty Institute announced that D20 will allow Shumaker to paint her spot with her original design.

