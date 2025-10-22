Skip to Content
Group claims Rampart High School violates student’s rights

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Rampart High School senior, Sophia Shumaker, requested to paint her parking space as a shepherd on a hill, a staff, and a sheep, along with a Bible verse, according to First Liberty Institute, the legal group representing the senior.

First Liberty Institute says Rampart High School denied the request, pointing to a school policy restricting political and religious paintings. First Liberty Institute argues that this is inconsistent across Colorado Springs Academy School District 20 schools, so the law group sent a demand letter to the district.

KRDO13 has reached out to District 20 for the high school guidelines and a comment. As of publication, the district says they are aware and are working on a response for KRDO13.

There will be a full report on these claims on KRDO13 News at 4, 5 & 6 p.m. This article will be updated.

Mackenzie Stafford

