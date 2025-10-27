K9 Roam, police dog who had leg amputated, dealing with infection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- K9 Roam, the Colorado Springs police dog who had his leg amputated this month, is dealing with an infection, his handler says.

According to his handler, the infection is affecting an area where his leg was removed.

"Dr. had to go in and cut out some tissue and clean out the wound. Waiting on culture results to see exactly what we are dealing with," his handler wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

K9 Roam was repeatedly stabbed by a suspect on Oct. 15, police say.

Due to the extent of his injuries, emergency veterinary staff said they were forced to amputate one of his hind legs.

Last week, CSPD said the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs will continue to make more efforts to raise money for Roam. They plan to make Roam bracelets, have him in their calendar, and even make a Roam plushie; proceeds will go to Roam's care and the K9 unit, CSPD says.

