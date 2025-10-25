British pub has opened its doors- bringing England to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - There's already more than a handful of bars and breweries in Colorado Springs where you can watch the football game.

But how many of those were open before eight in the morning to show what the majority of the globe would call real football?

Welcome to the Brit Pub, located on the first two floors of the experience at Epicenter Apartments at 645 S. Sierra Madre St., on the west side of Weidner Field.

It’s the place to watch live football and all the major competitions and leagues.

Nova is the co-owner of the Brit Pub and he says every detail of this place reflects his roots.

"Listen, there's a pub on every single corner in England, okay? I've been going when I was young, when I was born, at weddings, christenings. I know people have been married in pubs. It's an identity, okay? It's part of your DNA," says Nova.

Guests can find gems throughout the pub which make its authenticity one of a kind.

"It's our first real, authentic-looking British pub in town, which I'm really excited to see," says a patron.

Guests will sit in English-made furniture, walk through a hallway filled with signed jerseys including David Beckham's and the Colorado Springs Switchbacks’ team, see a restored 193g phone box that survived WWII in the U.K., and artwork of notable Brits such as the Beatles.

And believe it or not, this space was almost used for something far less exciting.

"This was going to be the gym for the apartments. So they said no, we're not going to have the gym. We'll move the gym somewhere else," says Nova.

Nova tells us that as we approach the holiday season, their event calendar is full, so keep an eye out.

