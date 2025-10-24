Skip to Content
Families go all out with Halloween decorations as KRDO13 Trick-or-Treat Map takes shape

Published 7:52 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. -- With warm fall weather settling in this weekend, families are rushing to finish last-minute Halloween decorating — and some are going all out.

We’re featuring a few of the most decked-out homes as we collect viewer submissions for our KRDO Trick-or-Treat Map showcasing the best places to visit on Halloween night.

Marina Garcia

