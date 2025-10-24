Boulder police searching for suspect accused of assault with hockey stick on roller blades

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Boulder Police Department says they are searching for a suspect who is accused of assaulting someone with a hockey stick while on roller blades.

According to the police department, the victim was biking near 27th Way and Baseline Road when the suspect came up behind him and assaulted him verbally and with a hockey stick. Police say the victim was not seriously injured, and the suspect rollerbladed away.

The suspect is described as a white male, of medium-tall height and slender build. He was wearing all black clothing, a black ski mask, and had a green Gatorade bottle with an orange top in his back right pants pocket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boulder Police Detectives at 303-4471-1974. This incident is being investigated under Boulder Police case number # 25-10213.

