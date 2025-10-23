True ghost stories: Penrose library give free tour into creepy past of Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Local historians and archivists will lead the annual "Spooky Stacks" tour, highlighting local legends about famous deaths and mysteries from the region's past.

The free tours are on Monday and Tuesday (October 27 and 28), starting at 5:30 p.m. The last tour on both days is 6:30 p.m.

The district will decorate the library and dim the lights for the tours. Anyone under 18 must have an adult with them.

The tours are free and first-come, first-served. No reservation needed. Just show up!