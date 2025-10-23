Skip to Content
News

True ghost stories: Penrose library give free tour into creepy past of Pikes Peak Region

Pikes Peak Library District
By
New
Published 5:40 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Local historians and archivists will lead the annual "Spooky Stacks" tour, highlighting local legends about famous deaths and mysteries from the region's past.

The free tours are on Monday and Tuesday (October 27 and 28), starting at 5:30 p.m. The last tour on both days is 6:30 p.m.

The district will decorate the library and dim the lights for the tours. Anyone under 18 must have an adult with them.

The tours are free and first-come, first-served. No reservation needed. Just show up!

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.