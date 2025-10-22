Remainder of 2025 Thunderbird airshows canceled amid government shutdown

ORLANDO, Fla. (KRDO) -- The remaining 2025 shows for the Thunderbirds have been canceled amid the government shutdown.

Many in Southern Colorado are likely familiar with the U.S. Air Force's aerobatic show team, as they perform in Colorado, most notably each year at the United States Air Force Academy graduation.

Local media reports show that the Thunderbirds pulled out of their show in Houston, Texas, earlier this month.

The team was also supposed to perform in Orlando, Florida, beginning on Oct. 25, but that event was completely canceled.

"Due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, this weekend’s Orlando air show will not take place as scheduled," reads a blurb on the 2025 Air Dot Show website.

According to their schedule, the Thunderbirds were slated to perform their final show of 2025 at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Nov. 1 and 2. That show has also been canceled.

"Due to the ongoing lapse of federal appropriations, we will not have the funds in time to safely and effectively execute the airshow schedule," said Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander with Keesler Air Force Base.

