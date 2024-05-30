Skip to Content
Details on a Thunderbird flyover watch party being held in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In honor of the Air Force Academy graduation today the Western Museum of Mining is opening up its 27 acres to the public for a thunderbird flyover watch party!

The museum is located at 225 North Gate Boulevard directly across the highway from the Air Force Academy.  It's a prime spot to watch those planes fly overhead and hear their engines roar!

Gates to the museum grounds open at 9:00 this morning and tickets cost 5 dollars per car. Regular museum admission fees still apply to those interested in seeing the indoor museum too.

