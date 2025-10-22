Northglenn residents facing 109 counts of animal cruelty after over 100 pets rescued from home

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KRDO) – Two Northglenn residents are facing over 100 counts of animal cruelty after 115 dogs and cats were rescued from deplorable conditions at their home north of Denver earlier this year.

According to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Patti Joslin, 69, and Dakotah Joslin, 32, are each facing 11 counts of aggravated animal cruelty, a class 4 felony, and 98 counts of cruelty to animals, a class 1 misdemeanor.

The charges stem back to July, when Northglenn police were sent to a home near Wyco Park to execute a search warrant on suspicion of animal neglect and cruelty.

In the home, officers discovered 96 cats and 19 dogs living in what they described as "unsanitary and undesirable conditions." Two dead animals, a dog and a cat, were also found inside the residence.

The sheer number of animals discovered required police to request assistance from neighboring law enforcement and animal welfare agencies. The 115 living animals inside the home were taken to the Riverdale Animal Shelter to receive medical evaluations and be put up for adoption.

In a social media update announcing the charges, the Northglenn Police Department thanked the agencies that have helped them move the massive animal cruelty case forward.

"Since July of this year, our officers, detectives, animal control officers and animal welfare partners have worked tirelessly on a high-profile animal abuse case that has deeply impacted our community," NPD said. "We want to thank every individual and agency who has been involved in this case. Your dedication and compassion have been essential in moving this case forward."

