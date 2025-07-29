Over 100 cats, dogs rescued from ‘unsanitary conditions’ in home north of Denver: How you can help

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Police who executed a search warrant on a Northglenn residence earlier this month discovered over 100 animals living in unsanitary conditions.

According to the Northglenn Police Department (NPD), at around 11:30 a.m. on July 16, officers were sent to a residence near Wyco Park to execute the warrant on suspicions of animal neglect and cruelty.

When they arrived, NPD said officers discovered 96 cats and 19 dogs living in what appeared to be "unsanitary and undesirable conditions."

Tragically, the department said two dead animals, a dog and a car, were also found inside the residence.

Courtesy: Northglenn PD

NPD said the homeowner is now facing criminal charges, though those charges were not specified. The investigation into this case remains active.

Due to the scale of the situation and the sheer number of animals discovered, the department requested assistance from neighboring law enforcement and animal welfare agencies.

NPD said all 115 living animals were taken to the Riverdale Animal Shelter to receive medical evaluations and care.

Courtesy: Northglenn PD

Police said they've received questions from many community members, asking how they can help the pets and the shelter, which is dealing with a sharp influx of animals due to this mass seizure.

NPD said making donations of the following items to the Riverdale Animal Shelter is especially helpful at this time:

Purina brand food (especially kitten food)

Soft dog treats

Towels (new or gently used)

Small cardboard boxes

Toilet paper/paper towel rolls

Newspaper

Other ways to help include volunteering at the shelter, making a monetary donation, or considering adopting one of these pets.

"If you’ve been thinking about adding a pet to your family, now is the perfect time," NPD said in a post to social media.

Courtesy: Northglenn PD

