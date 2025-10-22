Governor Polis announces allocation of $10 million to food banks across the state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In southern Colorado, hundreds of SNAP recipients will not be receiving payment for the month of November.

Food banks, which say they are already at capacity, will be stepping up to take on that extra demand.

To support, the governor has announced the allocation of ten million dollars to food banks across the state.

We will have more on this at 10 pm.

