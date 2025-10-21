Cascade man creates “Haunted Forest” attraction for neurodivergent children and community

CASCADE, Colo. (KRDO) - For the last four years, a man from Cascade has built a "haunted forest" attraction at their home and invites students from the RiseUp school in Colorado Springs to take a walk through for free.

Kevin Holt grew up in Southern Colorado, and said he was inspired by the late Nick Venetucci and Venetucci Farms. Holt said he carried out a free pumpkin from the farm every year while growing up and wanted to do his part to give back to local children.

Most of the students at RiseUp are non-verbal, and their disabilities can make it difficult for them and their families to enjoy Halloween like other children. The Haunted Forest provides them a safe space to have Halloween fun with their parents and teachers. Their field trip is later this week.

Holt also hosts a free pumpkin giveaway on October 25. Anyone is welcome to stop by, see his haunted attraction and grab a pumpkin until they're out.

Holt said it takes him over a month of daily work to set up the haunted forest. He lines the short drive/walk with huge animatronics and other decorations donated by the community.

His giant skeletons hover above the shoulder of Highway 24 as you head West to Woodland Park, right at the Fountain Avenue intersection, as you head up to the Pikes Peak Highway.

Tune into Good Morning Colorado, where KRDO13's Bradley Davis walks us through the Haunted Forest and speaks with the builders and parents about the attraction.