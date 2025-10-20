One year after passing, EPSO remembers fallen mounted horse, Zulu

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is remembering a member of their mounted horse unit on the one-year anniversary of his passing.

"One year ago, we said goodbye to Zulu, a cherished member of our Mounted Unit. For nearly a decade, this gentle giant proudly served our community, participating in parades, presidential details, advanced training, rescues, and searches," wrote EPSO on social media on Monday.

According to our previous reporting, Zulu died last year after suffering from a severe case of Colic.

EPSO said he was 20 years old at the time of his passing. He participated in countless community outreach events during his service.

After the retirement of the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard two years ago, the El Paso County Mounted Unit is the only mounted unit in the Pikes Peak region.

