El Paso County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Mounted Unit horse

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is mourning the loss of their horse, Zulu, who was a member of their Mounted Unit.

EPSO says that during routine care, a member of the Mounted Unit noticed Zulu was having a medical issue and immediately called for veterinary care.

According to EPSO, Zulu was transferred to a local veterinary hospital, and after a thorough review of his symptoms and testing, the veterinarian confirmed he had a severe case of Colic. Several attempts to treat Zulu were unsuccessful, and the difficult decision was made by Sheriff Roybal and Mounted Unit leadership to end Zulu’s pain and suffering and humanely euthanize him.

EPSO says that Zulu was a 20-year-old gentle giant and served for nearly a decade. He participated in countless parades, presidential details, advanced training and schools, rescue operations, and searches, including work on the Gannon Stauch case.

“I am saddened to announce Zulu’s untimely death and mourn both with our Mounted Unit and community,” said Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “Zulu was a staple for our Mounted Unit team, always dependable and ready to work. Just this weekend, our Mounted Unit attended a community event where hundreds of families enjoyed learning about our Mounted Unit and engaging with our deputies and their equine partners. We will miss Zulu. His absence will be greatly noticed as we continue our mission of serving and protecting our citizens.”

After the retirement of the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard last year, the El Paso County Mounted Unit is the only mounted unit in the Pikes Peak region.