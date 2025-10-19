1st Filipino movie premiere comes to Colorado Springs during Filipino History Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - October is Filipino American History Month, and this weekend, movie lovers celebrated with the first-ever Filipino movie premiere in Colorado Springs.

The movie is called How to Get Away from My Toxic Family. KRDO13 spoke to the film's producer, Ogie Diaz, and one of the film's actors, Mama Loi.

They said it was made for immigrants, for the unsung heroes who work to take care of their families abroad.

"It talks about a lot of Filipino values like debt of gratitude, like too much love for your family," Loi said.

"[And] how to deal with the toxic family you have," Diaz added.

The movie isn't just showing in Colorado Springs. It's being taken to different theaters around the world.

Diaz tells KRDO13 he hopes more people will leave the movie with a better understanding of Filipino culture.