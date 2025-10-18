Fountain Walmart evacuated after customers reported smelling gas

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - At 1:30 Saturday afternoon, shoppers at the Walmart along Highway 85/87 were abruptly asked to leave the building by store managers.

The reason for the evacuation was the smell of gas.

The City of Fountain said that customers reported the smell of gas to employees, who then chose to evacuate the building as a precaution.

When the Fountain Fire Department arrived, they used their gas detectors to identify where the leak was coming from, but they couldn't find the leak. The gas detectors all showed zeros.

However, they were able to figure out where the smell was coming from; it was coming from the refrigeration section towards the front of the store.

Colorado Springs Utilities representatives came out to the store. An initial assessment of the smell coming from a drain in the refrigeration section, and it was not natural gas.

The store reopened that same afternoon. No customers or employees reported injuries.