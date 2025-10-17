Skydiving accident in Fremont County hospitalizes two women

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fremont County officials confirm that two women have been hospitalized following a tandem skydiving accident on the airfield.

According to a county official, the Fremont County Airport was made aware of the incident just before 1 p.m. on Friday.

A spokesperson says that one of the women was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The other, due to her injuries, was taken by helicopter.

"Skydiving accidents happen sometimes. Skydiving is an extreme sport and hobby with inherent risks even with all the safety precautions, safety checks, training, and experience accidents happen," said a spokesperson with Fremont County.

Details are very limited at this time. This article may be updated.

