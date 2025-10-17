Silver Cliff woman suing former coroner Brian Cotter in small claims court

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Silver Cliff woman is suing Brian Cotter in small claims court, according to records obtained by 13 Investigates.

The lawsuit is for $3,105, plus court costs. The woman says she is suing because she says she prepaid for cremation services and wants her money back.

Cotter is at the center of a Pueblo County controversy and investigation. He was the Pueblo County coroner, but also owned his own funeral home business.

Back in August, inspectors alleged that they noted a smell of decomposition in his funeral home, Davis Mortuary. They claimed that there was a door hidden behind a display, and when they removed it, they allegedly found remains in various states of decomposition.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) said that there were 24 bodies found, and it's believed that they were all brought to the funeral home between 2010 and 2012. As of the last update from the CBI in early October, six of the bodies have been identified.

As of this publication, no criminal charges have been filed against Brian Cotter, or funeral home co-owner Chris Cotter. However, Brian Cotter did step down from his position as county coroner.

The CBI says that they want to identify all of the bodies before the district attorney's office evaluates potential charges.

"As we've indicated from the very beginning, this is a slow and tedious process," said District Attorney Kala Beauvais on Oct. 1. "I am determined to get this case right. The filing of charges will be done right the first time."

KRDO13 is working to speak to the woman who has filed the small claims case against Brian Cotter. This article will be updated.

