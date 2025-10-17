Skip to Content
Professional carvers creating huge pumpkin sculptures in Fountain

Fountain Up
Published 5:37 AM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - "Oh My Gourd!" Two professional carvers will try their hands at a 900-pound pumpkin in the annual Oh My Gourd event in front of Fountain City Hall on Saturday.

Willy Tuz from Grand Junction returns to the festival, while Jamie Louks flew in this week from Seattle. Both have competed in national competitions on the Food Network. Jamie is still competing in the current season of "Halloween Wars."

The event is hosted by Fountain UP. The group said Rocky Mountain Giant Vegetable Growers donated the massive pumpkin that the two carvers will tear into in front of a live audience at Oh My Gourd.

Oh My Gourd is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's followed by the "Nightmare on Main Street Dance" from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., a block party with costumes and dancing in front of city hall. Fountain up said the dance will have a Boo Brew tent, games, food trucks and a costume contest.

Both events are free. No reservation needed.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13.

