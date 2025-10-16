Western Museum funding educational programs through annual pumpkin patch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Western Museum of Mining and Industry (WMMI) hosts its 14th-annual "Miners' Pumpkin Patch" to raise money for its field trips, outreach programs, STEM camps and other educational programming.

The pumpkin patch is every Saturday in October from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum said it will have a Children's Straw Maze, a giant slide, giant family yard games, a vintage apple cider press, animals, a hay ride, gold panning, mining machine demonstrations, farm stands, food trucks, a pumpkin catapult and pumpkin smashing.

Tickets are $13 online or $15 at the door.