Colorado State Patrol uses grappler on Pueblo man fleeing on Highway 24

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has released new video after they used a grappler on a truck on Highway 24 earlier this month.

CSP says that in the early hours of Oct. 5, a pickup truck sped past a trooper while they were responding to an unrelated crash. CSP alleges that the driver was going 87 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.

The trooper turned on their lights and attempted to pull the truck over, but the driver reportedly began to swerve in and out of traffic.

"Trooper Helland informed dispatch of a new situation that had the potential to escalate rapidly, causing a threat to life," a press release from CSP said.

CSP says the trooper was able to use his grappler to stop the truck.

The agency says that a Pueblo man, 22-year-old Davonta Skaggs, was taken into custody. CSP says he also had juveniles in the truck with him, as well as another 22-year-old and an 18-year-old.

Skaggs faces the following charges:

Vehicular eluding created a substantial risk of bodily injury

Reckless driving

Speeding (25-39) MPH over

Drove vehicle without a valid driver’s license

According to court records, his arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 12.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.