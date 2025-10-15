What’s being done about illegal dirt biking in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A 13-year-old boy faces life-threatening injuries after a dirt bike crash in El Paso County on Monday.

On Tuesday, a juvenile was injured in a crash involving a truck in El Paso County, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

On Wednesday, 13 Investigates got in contact with some of the private property owners at 10150 Rolling Ridge Road, where the dirt bike crash happened on Monday, the abandoned Appletree Golf Course. The owners say that the dirt bike riding has become a nuisance. They tell 13 Investigates they've even been in contact with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) about doing proactive patrols in the area. The owners say they were going to work out a contract with the department to patrol the area on weekends when they see an increase in juvenile dirt bike activity.

FPD says that while the department was in talks with the private property owners about a contract, it never came to fruition. FPD did confirm to 13 Investigates that there's a signed trespass letter for the abandoned golf course. The department also confirmed officers do patrol checks in the area.

Since May, FPD tells 13 Investigates it has received 43 calls for service to the abandoned golf course.

FPD noted that to cite someone for trespassing on the abandoned golf course, officers need to be called to the area, make contact with those trespassing and confirm their identity. The department also explained that many times when officers get on scene, the people reportedly trespassing are already gone.

Owners of the private property say they've previously been asked by people in the neighborhood if they could dirt bike on the abandoned golf course, and they said no due to it being a liability. They say they installed no trespassing signs and no motorized vehicle signs to warn people not to ride motorized bikes in the area.

As of Wednesday, CSP is investigating the crash. They are also working to update us on the condition of the 13-year-old boy.

13 Investigates is working to speak with members of the city council to see if the city would make any changes regarding the abandoned golf course and safety concerns.