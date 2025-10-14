Skip to Content
Juvenile injured in dirt bike and truck collision

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reports that a juvenile was transported to the hospital following a crash involving a dirt bike and a truck.

According to the CSP, the accident occurred around 3:42 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the intersection of Bradley Road and Grinnell Boulevard, involving an F-150 truck and a dirt bike driven by the juvenile.

Bradley Road was temporarily closed but reopened at approximately 5:10 p.m., according to law enforcement.

Further details about the extent of the injuries and what led to the crash have not yet been released. The incident remains under investigation.

