Local civil rights organization reaches 70-year milestone representing people with disabilities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Arc Pikes Peak Region is hosting a free block party on Saturday to celebrate its 70th year providing guardianship and other services to people with disabilities in Colorado Springs.

The organization said it represents people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Its mission statement is "To promote and protect the human rights of people with IDD and actively support their full inclusion and participation in the communities of the Pikes Peak Region throughout their lifetimes."

The block party is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday outside of their office on N. Meade Avenue. It's 1950s themed with carnival games, local vendors, prizes, food trucks and a live DJ.