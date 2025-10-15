Skip to Content
News

Local civil rights organization reaches 70-year milestone representing people with disabilities

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 6:12 AM
Published 5:36 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Arc Pikes Peak Region is hosting a free block party on Saturday to celebrate its 70th year providing guardianship and other services to people with disabilities in Colorado Springs.

The organization said it represents people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Its mission statement is "To promote and protect the human rights of people with IDD and actively support their full inclusion and participation in the communities of the Pikes Peak Region throughout their lifetimes."

The block party is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday outside of their office on N. Meade Avenue. It's 1950s themed with carnival games, local vendors, prizes, food trucks and a live DJ.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.