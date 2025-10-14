Suspect pleads guilty to killing Golden police officer, injuring three others in DUI crash

GOLDEN, Colo. (KRDO) – A college professor will see time behind bars after pleading guilty to a deadly DUI crash that killed a Golden police officer on the line of duty and injured three others.

According to our Denver affiliate 9NEWS, Stephen Geer, 44, pleaded guilty just three months before he was scheduled to face trial for charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, third-degree assault, and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Those charges stem from a deadly crash on Highway 58 last November.

Golden police officer Evan Dunn, 33, and his field training officer, Bethany Grusing, were standing outside their patrol vehicle while responding to an earlier crash when Geer veered off the road and smashed into the Subaru from that original accident.

The collision left the two officers trapped underneath the Subaru. Dunn, pinned under the vehicle, died at the scene. Grusing, along with a woman and her father involved in the earlier crash, were all seriously injured.

Geer was arrested a day later. Court documents obtained by 9NEWS revealed that Geer was speeding at the time of the crash, and his blood-alcohol level was over twice the legal limit when a test was finally performed on him three hours after the crash.

Geer had worked as an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at the School of Mines.

On Monday, Geer pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide-DUI and vehicular assault-DUI. According to 9NEWS, the plea agreement calls for a prison sentence of four to 18 years. His sentencing is scheduled Jan. 21.

An official donation website, Colorado Fallen, was created to support Officer Dunn's family following the tragedy.

