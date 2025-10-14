Skip to Content
Free “Viking Fair” bringing authentic Norwegian food and crafts to Colorado Springs

today at 6:02 AM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Sons of Norway Colorado Springs hosts their 16th annual Viking Fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Norwegian food, arts and crafts, a raffle and more.

The fair is at their Fjellheim Lodge off of Ford Street in Colorado Springs. Admission is free, and they have a brunch for $12.

The Sons of Norway said they fund most of their operations by selling lefse, a traditional Norwegian potato flatbread, very similar to a crepe.

Tune into Good Morning Colorado, where members of the Sons of Norway teach KRDO 13's Bradley Davis how to make lefse!

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13.

